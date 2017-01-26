Crash clears NB I-75 between Sharon Road & I-275 - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Crash clears NB I-75 between Sharon Road & I-275

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Photo: ohgo.com Photo: ohgo.com
SHARONVILLE, OH (FOX19) -

Northbound Interstate 75 is clear again after a crash blocked all but one lane between Sharon Road and I-275 at the tail end of the morning commute Thursday.

A person was reported trapped in a vehicle about 8:40 a.m. Thursday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

One person complained of chest pains and was taken to West Chester Hospital, they said.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly