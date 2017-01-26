Federal judge declares Ohio's new lethal injection process illegal, delays 3 upcoming executions

Raymond Tibbetts (Provided by the Ohio Department of Correction and Rehabilitation)

A federal judge has declared Ohio's new lethal injection process unconstitutional and delayed three upcoming executions.

The ruling Thursday by Magistrate Judge Michael Merz followed a weeklong hearing over the three-drug method Ohio planned to use Feb. 15 on death row inmate Ronald Phillips.

Merz rejected Ohio's use of a sedative used in problematic executions in Arizona and Ohio. The judge also barred the state from using drugs that paralyze inmates and stop their hearts.

Lawyers for Phillips argued the method announced last year is worse than a similar procedure used years ago.

The state defended the new process as constitutional and said a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year paved the way for its use.

Phillips execution would have been the first in the state since January 2014.

Locally, the decision will impact the case involving Raymond Tibbetts, 59.

Tibbetts is a Death Row inmate sentenced to die in April for killing his wife, Judith, 42, and a 67-year-old man she was caring for who let the couple stay with him at his Over-the-Rhine home back in 1997.

Earlier this month, Tibbetts' attorneys asked the Ohio Parole Board to show mercy and allow him to live.

The attorneys provided the board family testimony and psychological evidence of the impact that Tibbetts' traumatic and chaotic childhood had on his adult life.

Hamilton County prosecutors, however, argue that what he went through doesn't outweigh the brutality of his crimes.

He was convicted of beating his wife with a bat and then stabbing her during a confrontation over his crack cocaine habit.

Then he fatally stabbed Fred Hicks.

