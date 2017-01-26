Federal judge declares Ohio's new lethal injection process illegal, delays 3 upcoming executions

Police set up a trap with cameras in a cemetery that caught a woman seen taking fresh flowers and other items, and loading them in to a van. Police have a suspect.Full Story >
Police are looking for a suspect they say shot a fast-food worker in the leg after an argument turned violent.Full Story >
A Chicago-area judge’s girlfriend also was injured in the shooting that took the official's life. A suspect has been charged.Full Story >
This is the second round of hate-driven graffiti for the family, who owns a gas station.Full Story >
Investigators said a shooting all started as a dispute over Statue of Liberty tour ticket sales.Full Story >
