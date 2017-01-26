3 Cincinnati spots make list of worst traffic bottlenecks in US

A new study shows what many Tri-State commuters already know: Three spots in Cincinnati are so bad for traffic that they made the list of “Top 100 Truck Bottlenecks" in the United States.

The I-71, I-75 interchange, also known as the driving on the Brent Spence Bridge, is ranked the 5th most congested spot for trucks in the United States, according to a study by the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI). That's two spots up from last year's ranking.

The I-75, I-74 interchange also came in 35th on the Bottleneck List, which is down 12 spots from last year's rankings. The lowest speed on average is 30 mph, at around 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

A "traffic bottleneck" is defined as a disruption of vehicular traffic due to a specific condition such as the road's design or a sharp turn.

I-75/I-71 at I-275 came in at 84th -- up 20 spots from last year. According to the study, the lowest speeds on average are around 40 mph 7 a.m. - 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

President Donald Trump's administration ranks the Brent Spence Bridge as the second priority on a list of about 50 nationwide transportation projects, according to a document obtained by the "Kansas City Star" and McClatchy Washington Bureau and reported Tuesday.

"It's not just this part of the country saying,'We need help.' We now know that in the whole country this is the fifth-worst congestion. Help us," Cincinnati Vice Mayor David Mann said.

Mann is also a part of the OKI Regional Council of Governments and is hoping this ranking is finally enough for some change.

"I think it all comes together and buttresses our case for a new bridge," he said.

The bridge originally was created to carry 80,000 vehicles per day but now carries more than 150,000 vehicles daily and is projected to carry 20,0000 each day by 2030, according to a bridge truck ban study by Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI), the region's lead transportation planning agency.

"There are no shoulders on the bridge and the lanes are too narrow for today's traffic," reads an OKI document. "It is the major cause of delays on I-75 and the site of numerous fatal auto accidents. The (Federal Highway Administration) ranks it as the 15th worst bridge in the country."

How does ATRI rank these bottleneck spots? They use GPS data from trucks to see where and when their speed drops below the speed limit and for how long. The list is then determined by calculating the speed of free-flowing traffic subtracted from average truck speeds, multiplied by vehicle volume per hour. This is then completed for a full 24-hour cycle to give the average congestion.

Click here to view the complete list.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.