Pro-gun demonstrators brandish weapons at UC

Tim Denton is not a student at the University of Cincinnati, but wanted to be a billboard for gun rights on a campus he feels is largely unwelcoming of firearms on school grounds.

About half-a-dozen activists were spotted on University of Cincinnati’s campus equipped with weapons demonstrating their right to bear arms this week.

"You look at Ohio State, gun free zones are not safe," Denton said expressing fear students are vulnerable to an attack.

But it is not exclusively about signally students should consider arming themselves in preparation of a tragedy, Denton also fears civilians may have to take up an armed resistance against a possible over-reaching government.

"It's our right to rise up against the blue helmets!" he said referencing United Nations troops.

Denton and several other men have been seen on campus several times in demonstrations organized by Young Americans for Liberty, the school's Libertarian group since the inauguration, sporting Trump memorabilia and multiple firearms ranging in caliber.

However, the demonstrations were not a directly reaction to the new president according to Gerritzen Meyer, president of YAL.

"We do not officially endorse any politician and do not support the choices of some of the demonstrators," Meyer said. "This was specifically to educate students. We educate kids on drinking, safe sex and drugs. But not guns." The Libertarian campus leader said he does not want students to be afraid of firearms.

According to Meyer, all the armed activists were not students due to UC's code of conduct forbidding students from carrying guns on school grounds.

The men are not breaking any laws. University of Cincinnati police say the gun rights activists are “exercising their constitutional rights.” However, authorities want to stress to students and faculty that the scenes of demonstrations were secure. On Wednesday, at least three UCPD officers were visible around the strapped activists.

“Ohio courts have consistently ruled that state universities are public spaces, however, open carry is not permitted inside university buildings including classrooms,” James Whalen, the school’s director of public safety said in a written statement issued to students Wednesday.

On Wednesday, UC’s student senate ruled in favor of the concealed carry opposition bill, which aimed to voice the opposition to the state permitting schools to decide whether or not concealed firearms are permitted on campus.

In December, the Republican-dominated Ohio Legislature approved sweeping NRA-backed gun control measures, aiming to curtail the list of spots where firearms are not allowed to be carried in the state and to ease carry laws for servicemen and women.

The measure lifted restrictions on where permit holders can carry firearms received extra attention following the car-knife attack on Ohio State University's campus that left 11 injured. On Nov. 28, Abdul Razak Ali Artan ran a car into a group of students and attacked them with a butcher knife before being shot-and-killed by a campus police officer.

So far, UC has not made any moves to permit students and faculty to carry concealed guns on campus, according to a spokeswoman for the university.

The school’s faculty took aim at the demonstrations, issuing a letter to top brass including President Neville Pinto, listing concerns over the recent influx of guns being carried on campus. However, it is unclear how many of the school’s faculty signed the letter in support.

The letter singles out Jeffry Smith, whom also is not a student walking around campus with up to three guns at a time, sometimes including rifles.

Smith was seen on campus Wednesday equipped with three guns, with stickers on the holsters that read “Guns Save Lives.” Smith declined FOX19 NOW’s request for an interview.

The letter claims Smith “has repeatedly loitered around campus with his guns.” On Friday, faculty allege he arrived armed to an anti-Trump protest on campus.

