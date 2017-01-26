UC stops Xavier's Crosstown Shootout winning streak 86-78

One of the greatest college basketball rivalries resumes for another year Thursday night at Fifth Third Arena on the University of Cincinnati's campus.

The No. 19 UC Bearcats took down the No. 24 Xavier Musketeers 86-78, who have won the past three meetings in the Crosstown Shootout.

Xavier also have won the last seven of nine and 14 of 20, but Cincinnati still leads the overall series 49-34.

It's the first time in the history of the Crosstown Shootout where both teams will be ranked for the game in back-to-back years. Last year was the first year both teams were ranked for the game since the 1993-94 season.

Cincinnati (17-2, 7-0 American) is led by sophomore guard Jacob Evans, who leads the team with 14.2 points per game and senior guard Troy Caupain, who averages 10.8 points and a team-leading 4.5 assists.

Caupain and the rest of the seniors will look to not be the first class to fail to beat the Musketeers at least once.

"Great rivalry for college basketball and for us it's just to beat a great team at home," said Cincinnati senior guard Kevin Johnson. "Give ourselves a chance to prove ourselves to everyone else that we can be a great team as well."

Will home-court advantage be a factor for the Bearcats? Cincinnati has won 19 straight games at Fifth Third Arena, but are 7-5 versus Xavier in that building.

Xavier (14-5, 4-3 Big East) recently lost three straight games to Villanova, Butler and Creighton. They are led by the guard duo of Trevon Bluiett, who leads the team with 17.2 points per game and Edmond Sumner, who averages 15.3 points and a team-leading 4.8 assists.

"There's such an excitement level when you're a player and you walk out there an hour and a half before tip, you can feel the buzz in every possession. It feels like Armageddon," said Xavier head coach Chris Mack, when talking about the Crosstown Shootout.

Both teams will use this game as a resume builder for the NCAA Tournament and hope to have their tournament seeding improve.

As of Thursday, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi has projected the Bearcats as a 5-seed and playing either Miami or Michigan in Greenville, SC. The Muskies are projected as a 6-seed playing UNC Wilmington in Sacramento, CA.

One thing is certain about the Crosstown Shootout, it will produce some memorable moments.

I wanted to do something different on Twitter today for the Shootout: pic.twitter.com/6VUAv1SlAx — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 26, 2017

FOX19 NOW sports director Joe Danneman has been sharing some of his favorite underrated moments.

Underrated Shootout moment #1: The Lance Stephenson take-over pic.twitter.com/JlGYb52bJ1 — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 26, 2017

Underrated Shootout moment #2: The Lloyd Price steal pic.twitter.com/tZ4gCdcqQU — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 26, 2017

Underrated Shootout moment #3: Jihad Muhammad's shot pic.twitter.com/FCDmtvoUUK — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 26, 2017

Underrated Shootout moment #4: James Posey's inbounds pic.twitter.com/6RDBrGegDT — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 26, 2017

Underrated Shootout moment #5: The day UC basketball stabilized pic.twitter.com/2xLkycgBds — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 26, 2017

