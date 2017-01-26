Trump's migrant ban strikes fear into Muslim community

Protests erupted in front of JFK airport where several migrants were detained. (CNN)

President Donald Trump ordered the immediate halt of refugees from entering the United States from several Islamic-majority nations — part of a sweeping crackdown on immigration the New York billionaire campaigned on, triggering widespread outrage from advocates.

During a Wednesday interview with ABC’s David Muir, the president reiterated the restricted access into the country is “not the Muslim ban.”

The order to restricts immigration from seven countries for 30 days: Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Yemen and Iran. All of which are nations that have terrorist organizations operating. However, countries like Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia were omitted.

A draft of the executive order also calls to cease the United States’ refugee resettlement program for 120 days. The new restrictions also potentially impact nearly 500,000 green cards holders and foreigners on work and student visas.

Some have pointed to inaction on bringing in refugees of the Syrian Civil War as akin to Western powers not bringing in Jewish refugees during the rise of Nazi Germany

"It’s almost as if we would have halted the Jewish refugees during WWII because of Nazi crimes," Ashraf Traboulski, with the Syrian American Foundation said.

“One of our nation’s darkest moments was during World War II when we turned away Jewish refugees seeking our protection. We cannot allow religious bigotry to affect our willingness and ability to welcome those fleeing violence and persecution,” Dabdoub said.

Several refugees from the Middle East were detained at U.S. airports including an Iraqi man that served with the U.S. military. Some advocates report one family being taken into custody at San Francisco International Airport. A spokeswoman National Immigration Law Center

However, there is no official count on how many refugees, visa holders and foreign American citizens are being held by authorities.

"This is an opportunity to protect the homeland, you know, and make sure that the people that we’re fighting overseas don’t end up here in the homeland in passing through this net," Alex Triantofilou, chairman of the Hamilton County Republican Party said.

Some migrants are at risk of returning to a country where they face enormous personal danger for their aid to the American government such as Iraq translators and military officials.

“Such executive orders and laws will not improve our nation’s safety and security, rather it will reinforce fear, hate, and division within our country,” Karen Dabdoub, executive direction for the Council on American Islamic Relations said.

