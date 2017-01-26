Bengals re-sign kicker Randy Bullock

The Bengals today re-signed K Randy Bullock, a sixth-year NFL player. Bullock (5-9, 206; Texas A&M) played in Cincinnati’s last three games in 2016. He would have become an unrestricted free agent on March 9 of this year, had he remained unsigned for 2017. His signing is for two years.

Bullock went five-for-six on field goals and six-for-six on PATs in his three games with the Bengals. Previously in 2016, he played in one game for the N.Y. Giants and one game for Pittsburgh.

Bullock entered the NFL in 2012 as a fifth-round draft choice of Houston. He has played in 48 career NFL games and has had two 100-point seasons, both for the Texans. For his career, he has made 83-of-102 FG attempts (81.4 percent) and 97-of-101 PATs (96.0 percent). He is 28-for-30 (93.3) on PATs at the 33-yard distance installed in 2015.

