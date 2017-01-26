Reds officially announce addition of veteran RHP Scott Feldman

The Reds officially signed veteran right-hander Scott Feldman to a one-year deal on Thursday.

Feldman, 34 years old, has spent 12 years in the majors with the Rangers, Cubs, Orioles, Astros and most recently the Blue Jays.

In 2016, with the Astros and Blue Jays, Feldman held a 7-4 record with a 3.97 ERA appearing in 40 games, including 5 starts. Feldman has a career 4.40 ERA over his 12 seasons in the league as a starter and reliever.

“He’s a groundball pitcher that fits our profile,” Reds President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Dick Williams said. “We need a guy that can give us innings out of the rotation but has the flexibility to move to the bullpen if the situation dictates. This was always part of the plan to make sure we had another veteran presence to give us innings to give the young guys an opportunity, but we also have a veteran safety net if the young guys aren’t ready.”

Feldman’s one-year deal is worth $2.3 million, but could max out at $4.5 million with incentives, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Another move could still be coming. ESPN has reported the Reds and former starting pitcher Bronson Arroyo have been in talks about a possible reunion.

