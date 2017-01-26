Consider This: It's time for the Bengals to cut Adam Jones

No decisions have been made when it comes to the punishment for Bengals player Adam Jones. And, that has a lot of people shaking their head in disbelief.

We now hear that Jones has entered treatment for anger management and alcohol related issues. This comes after his latest arrest outside a local hotel earlier this month.

This week, the arrest video was released. It showed Jones cussing at the arresting officer. He even tells the cop, “I hope you die tomorrow.”

This isn't the first time the corner back has been arrested. In an “Another Side” interview on FOX19 NOW, Jones admitted he's been in trouble—a lot. But, he told us then, he had turned a corner -- and was a role model for kids in our community.

Unfortunately, Jones is not a good role model. Once again, his actions have shown a LACK of respect for our community, the law and even the Bengals.

This should be the last straw.

Consider This, no matter what the NFL or the county prosecutor decide, let's hope the Bengals make the right decision -- and cut Jones.

