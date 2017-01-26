Study: Ohioans aren't excited about self-driving cars

A brand new study by AAA shows Ohio drivers aren't very excited about the thought of self-driving cars.

A survey conducted by Public Policy Polling January 6-8, 2017, reveals that 76 percent of drivers feel unsafe sharing the road with 'partially' self-driving cars. Only 32 percent of drivers said they were comfortable with sharing the road with 'partially' self-driving cars. A 'partially' self driving car is defined as one with the capacity to drive itself but still requires having someone in the driver seat take control when necessary.

The study comes on the same day Ohio Gov. John Kasich and other officials say an automotive testing facility outside Columbus will receive a $45 million grant to expand as the state attempts to become a national leader in autonomous vehicle research and smart road technology.

Kasich made the announcement on the Ohio State University campus. The state, OSU and JobsOhio are providing the grant to the Transportation Research Center in East Liberty, about 45 miles northwest of Columbus.

The independent research center affiliated with OSU is the largest automotive testing facility in the country.

The state also is installing equipment along U.S. 33 in central Ohio to allow cars equipped with wireless technology to connect and communicate and has plans to install a similar system on two other interstates in Ohio.

