Pierce Township police seek missing 16-year-old

Pierce Township police are seeking a 16-year-old who was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

She was last seen wearing a black dress with black leggings, black boots, and a beige coat in the area or Appomatox Drive in Amelia, OH.

She is possibly trying to flee to the Las Vegas area.

If anyone has information on the location of this juvenile, please contact the Pierce Township Police Department at 513-752-4100.

