Hamilton firefighter indicted on felony charges of theft, forgery

HAMILTON COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

A Butler County grand jury indicted a Hamilton firefighter on charges of forgery and theft this week.

Anthony Houston was charged Thursday with four felony counts of forgery and one felony count of theft, according to Hamilton police.

Police officials didn't say what exactly Houston is accused of doing. He could not be immediately reached for comment.

Hamilton fire administrators brought an incident to the attention of the county prosecutor's office, which investigated, police said in a prepared statement issued Thursday.

"This type of behavior is intolerable. Public servants are held to the highest of standards and we will not breach the public's trust," said Scott Scrimizzi, the city's director of public safety.

Houston was relived of duty Thursday afternoon.

He also was put on paid administrative leave pending a pre-disciplinary hearing and the outcome of his criminal charges.

