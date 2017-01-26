NKY business owner scammed by caller posing to be Duke Energy em - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

NKY business owner scammed by caller posing to be Duke Energy employee

ALEXANDRIA, KY (FOX19) -

A Northern Kentucky business owner is out $1,000 after he was scammed by someone pretending to be a Duke Energy worker. He said the man that called knew what he paid on his bill for the last three months.

Stephan Marcus, who runs the restaurant and bar called Hayloff Tavern in Alexandria said he got an interesting call from someone he thought was Duke Energy, but it wasn't.

"He said there had been a glitch in the system for the last six weeks," he said.

Marcus was told if he didn't pay up, they were turning out the lights.

"In order for me to stop the stop service notice I had to pay. First we wanted $2,500, which is 50 percent. And I said, 'the banks are closed there is no way,' I didn't have that cash here," he said. 

Marcus said the man knew his meter numbers exactly.

"We were busy, and the only thing i could think was I couldn't have my power shut off," he said.

Marcus said he had that funny feeling he had just been scammed - and he was right.

"I called the guy back and asked him if it was a scam...he said, 'yeah its a scan bleep you," he said. "I feel like an idiot. I should have been smart enough. I just want to make sure no one else gets taken by these people," he said.

