Police: drunk driver kills Moores Hill man, victim's family wants justice

A family in mourning is now a family seeking justice.

Police said that a drunk driver crashed into and killed a Moores Hill, IN, man Tuesday night.



Indiana State Police report that Steven Ahaus was driving home from work around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when 47-year-old Rocky McMurray of Aurora crashed into him on Sparta Pike near State Road 350.

Investigators said that McMurray was drunk and was more than twice the legal limit. Police believe McMurray hit 48-year-old Ahaus head on, killing him almost instantly.

"I just talked to him prior to that, like 38 minutes prior to that," Steven's wife Shawnee Ahaus said. "His last words to me were 'I love you.'"

Ahaus' family is angry and devastated by what happened.



"If you can't walk, then you dang sure can't drive," Emily Tinsley, a close family friend, said.

Ahaus' family members described him as a family man, a coach and the kind of guy that people could count on for anything.

"There is not a person you would find who would say a bad thing about Steve," Shawnee's son Robert Eggleston said.

Now, Ahaus' family can only hold onto memories.

"He was my best friend," Shawnee said. "He was my rock. They took everything away from me."

Court records show that this is not McMurray's first run in with the law.



He has several "operating a vehicle while intoxicated" convictions from 1998, 2011 and 2012.



This time, Ahaus' loved ones want McMurray to be charged, convicted and then permanently locked up.

"I hope the man goes to prison and never gets out," Eggleston said.

The family said that if McMurray is charged, they plan to go to every court hearing for Ahaus.

"I feel like that's the only way to get justice is to appear and make it be known how many people that this man has hurt," Tinsley said.

They also hope Ahaus' passing encourages others to reconsider before drinking and getting behind the wheel.

A rep with the Dearborn County Prosecutor's Office told FOX19 Now on Thursday that they are still investigating, but Ahaus' family said that they were told charges are coming.

Ahaus' family said they are thankful for all of the community support and are especially thankful to Ahaus' employer "Day Precision Wall" and his manager Brad Day.

There is one GoFundMe page set up to raise money. The family said that money will go towards Ahaus' headstone and to help out his family. If you would like to make a donation, you can visit the page here.

