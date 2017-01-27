Downtown restaurant receives state's only AAA Five Diamond award

A Downtown restaurant is receiving high honors for the third year in a row.

The Orchids at Palm Court received it's third consecutive AAA Five Diamond Award, AAA announced early Friday.

It's the only restaurant in the state to receive the company's highest rating and is one of only 63 throughout the country.

The selection comes after several unannounced visits and evaluations by AAA inspectors. A panel of experts made the final decision.

Orchids at Palm Court is located in the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland hotel, 35 W. Fifth St.

“Chef Todd Kelly and the entire Orchids staff continue to raise the bar with its great cuisine and its commitment to the fine dining experience,” said Cheryl Parker, AAA spokeswoman.

“AAA is proud of all of the Four and Five Diamond winners and applaud them for this outstanding achievement."

Orchids also was selected last year among the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America and 100 Best Restaurants in America by OpenTable.com.

Cincinnati is also home to three other leading-edge restaurants and five refined and stylish hotels named AAA Four Diamond Award winners this year.

Four Diamond restaurants account for just 2.1 percent of the more than 31,000 AAA/CAA Approved and Diamond Rated restaurants, while four Diamond hotels account for 5.9 percent of the nearly 28,000 AAA Approved hotels.

Here is this year’s list of local AAA Four and Five Diamond Award winners:

AAA Four Diamond Award Restaurants

The Palace Restaurant (inside The Cincinnatian Hotel, 501 Vine St., Downtown)

Nicola’s, 1420 Sycamore St., Over-the-Rhine

Boca, 114 E. Sixth St., Downtown

AAA Four Diamond Award Hotels

21C Museum Hotel Cincinnati, 609 Walnut St.

Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza

Renaissance Cincinnati Downtown Hotel, 36 E. Fourth St., Downtown

Cincinnatian Hotel

Westin Hotel, 21 E. Fifth St., Downtown

“Cincinnati is fortunate to have an amazing selection of boutique, contemporary and historic hotels and restaurants to choose from that provide lasting, memorable experiences,” Parker added.

