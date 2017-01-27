Study: Cats are smarter than dogs - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Study: Cats are smarter than dogs

By Kara Sewell, Morning Anchor
CINCINNATI (FOX19) -

Which is smarter, dogs or cats?

Japanese researchers lean towards cats!

They say cats have episodic memories reflecting details about precise moments in time that were previously thought to be particular to humans and dogs.

The researchers also said cats performed comparably to dogs in tests about understanding human gestures and facial expressions which gives them a slight edge over a dog’s IQ. 

