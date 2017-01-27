Rhoden family member arrested on drug trafficking charges

A relative to the family slain in Pike County last April was arrested Thursday accused of drug trafficking.

Josh Rhoden, 38, faces a felony drug trafficking charge and John McJunkin, 63, was arrested on a felony charge of possession of drugs.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, Josh Rhoden is the second cousin of Christopher Rhoden, 40, whom was one of the eight family members killed.

Despite evidence in the case being discovered during the investigation into the Pike County massacre, authorities stress the drugs are unrelated to the murder probes.

Police seized more than $8,000 in cash, an estimated $7,700 in prescription pills, nine guns and a small amount of marijuana, according to a written statement by Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine.

Updates on the Rhoden's unsolved homicide cases have been scarce for months. Eight family members were shot-and-killed: Hannah Gilley, 20, Christopher Rhoden, Sr., 40, Christopher Rhoden, Jr., 16, Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 20, Dana Rhoden, 37, Gary Rhoden, 38, Hanna Rhoden, 19 and Kenneth Rhoden, 44.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.