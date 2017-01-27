Recipe: Tom & Chee's Chicken Tortilla Soup - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Recipe: Tom & Chee's Chicken Tortilla Soup

By Kara Sewell, Morning Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
(FOX19 NOW Photo/Kara Sewell) (FOX19 NOW Photo/Kara Sewell)
CINCINNATI (FOX19) -

Chicken Tortilla Recipe:

  • 1 ounce vegetable oil
  • 1 yellow onion diced (small)
  • 5 jalapenos - seeded and chopped fine
  • 1 red bell pepper diced
  • 5 fresh garlic cloves - smashed & roughly chopped
  • The juice from two lemons
  • 4 tb medium or light chili spice
  • 1/4 cup cilantro - roughly chopped
  • 1.5# fresh corn tortillas - sliced into strips about 1/4” - 3/8” wide
  • 5 qt stock - low sodium
  • 3- 14.5 oz. can of diced tomato
  • 1/2 tb kosher salt
  • 2.5 lb. chicken cooked and pulled apart or chopped into 1/2" x 1" strips

Corn Salsa Garnish

  • 3 ears (approximately 8 oz) fresh corn - from the cobb is the best 
  • 1/4 of a red onion - chopped small (1/4)
  • 1 ea (approximately 1/2 oz) jalapenos - seeded and minced
  • 3 tb cilantro finely chopped
  • Juice from 1/2 a lemon
  • Pinch of kosher salt (to taste)
  • Pinch of black pepper (to taste)  

PROCEDURES:

  • For the corn salsa: In a mixing bowl: Add cut corn, onion, jalapeno and cilantro.  
  • Toss well to combine
  • Add lemon juice, mix together and season salt and pepper.
  • Place into appropriate container and refrigerate until soup is finished.

For the soup:

  1. In a heavy bottomed stockpot, over medium high heat
  2. Place oil in the pot and begin to heat
  3. Add veggies jalapenos and add garlic, cook until onions are translucent (approx. 6-8 minutes)
  4. Add chili spice, cilantro,lemon juice and saute for 2 min.
  5. Add tortilla strips and cook for 3 min more
  6. Add chicken stock, tomatoes and salt
  7. Bring to a boil
  8. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 30 min
  9. Add chicken and cook 10 min more

Serve in a cup or bowl and top with a bit of corn salsa

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly