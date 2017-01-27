Overnight lane closures southbound I-71 Monday

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

Interstate 71 continues to be decorated with orange barrels from Taft Road through the Lytle Tunnel.

Starting at 8 p.m. Monday, January 30, crews will be working overnight pouring the remaining concrete sections for the area.

They will be closing the right lane of southbound I-71 from north of the ramp to southbound I-471 to the Lytle Tunnel.

The lane closures will continue until 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Crews will also be closing Sentinel and Culvert Streets in the area around the Lytle Tunnel during the same overnight hours 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The Second and Third Street ramps are expected to open in April, with the Lytle Tunnel project projected to be completed by July of this year.

The road work and lane closure is weather permitting.

