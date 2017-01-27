Consider This: Newport PD demonstrate that good things do happen in our society

It's not hard to find signs of poverty in our community.

After all, it's estimated the Cincinnati child poverty level is more than double the national rate. A huge problem that the Newport Police Department faced this week -- when they found a family in need.

On Tuesday, the Newport Police Department was called out to the woods. They found a family of five with three small children and a pregnant mother living in a make-shift tent.

Jody Kiskaden said he couldn’t find a shelter where the family could stay together.

He told us he was just down on his luck—but he's sober and hoping to get a job and provide for his kids.

The Newport Police Department took action to help this family. They pooled together their own money -- and provided a six night stay at a local motel. They brought food and other supplies.



Consider This. Good things DO happen.

Thank you to the Newport Police for stepping up. And we're hoping this act of kindness is the first step to getting this family back on their feet.

