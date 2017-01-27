Ex-UC professor sentenced to 4 years on child porn charges

A former University of Cincinnati professor that used the email account daddy.cruel@yahoo.com to trade and collect child pornography was sentenced to four years in prison Thursday.

Holt Parker, 59, of Cincinnati was sentenced to 48 months in prison, 15 years of supervised release and ordered to pay a $40,000 fine for possession of child pornography and admitting to attempting to destroy a thumb drive containing nearly 1,000 videos.

According to the FBI, Parker attempted to destroy his thumb drive when he realized law enforcement officers were searching his home.

Authorities say the thumb drive contained hundreds of images of child pornography including an image of an infant. One video included 15 seconds of a nude girl around the age of 12. Another video is of two prepubescent children performing a sex act.

Court documents show that in a chat room a man said he has video of a 4-year-old “crying” during a sex act. Parker responded, “love that,” “show me,” “please!”

Parker was arrested at his home in March when authorities seized the damaged thumb drive and a laptop.

His arrest came after a year-long investigation after Yahoo! Inc. reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that two email accounts connected with Parker sent two files containing child pornography to another email address.

