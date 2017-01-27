PHOTOS: Middletown police rescue dog from car engine

The dog had been running in traffic and ran under a car for shelter before climbing into the engine. (Photo: Facebook/Middletown Division of Police)

A lucky pup made its way out of a dangerous situation thanks to officials in Middletown

Middletown police originally responded to a call of a dog that had been struck by a car and was stuck in the engine, according to their Facebook page.

Upon arrival, officer French found that the the dog had not been struck, but had been running in traffic and ran under a car for shelter before climbing into the engine.

Officer French climbed under the car to try to free the young pup, according to their Facebook page.

The officer was able to get the little guy free with the help of Butler County Dog Warden Jamie Hearlihy.

Police said the dog is fine.

