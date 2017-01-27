Replacement for Western Hills Viaduct could take ten years

Concrete missing from parts of the bridge. (FOX19 NOW)

The conditions of the Western Hills Viaduct has been a hot topic of local conversation for years.

On Friday, a photo of the heavily-traveled roadway was circulating on social media. It showed apparent cracks and missing concrette in the bridge.

Ohio Department of Transportation officials released a statement about the bridge, maintaining is was structurally safe and sound.

"An ODOT bridge inspector evaluated the bridge in question and determined the concrete spalling was an existing condition and did not create a new hazard to the structure," the statement read.

City officials say the half mile long viaduct that carries over 55,000 vehicles per day is reaching the end of its design life.

[INFORMATION: Western Hills Viaduct]

Hamilton County Engineer Ted Hubbard recently announced the approval of a $10 million dollar federal grant, which is being awarded to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

“The Western Hills Viaduct Project can (now) advance in the project development process,” said Hubbard.

Construction of the Viaduct was completed in 1932 as part of the Union Terminal Project and is showing signs of its age with areas of crumbling concrete and exposed rebar.

Hubbard said it will cost about $250 million dollars to replace the one-half mile long structure ($2.5 million provided by local government.) Once the funds are in place, a Viaduct replacement may take up to “ten years.”

Hubbard said the new grant will help the project progress “immensely” but it allows the city, county and state “to move forward with detailed engineering plans…so we get a clear picture of what will need to be built and how it will be built.”

Hubbard said that the viaduct is safe to drive and no load limit restrictions have been put in-place.

“It is scary,” said Jaqueline Ennis who drives across the Viaduct daily. “(The Viaduct) is not in good condition whatsoever,” said Ennis. When told that it may take up to ten years to replace the structure Ennis replied, “Wow, that’s really kind of sad. That’s really sad.”

