How you can help the family police found living in NKY woods

The Newport Police Department found the Kiskaden family living in a makeshift tent in the woods on Tuesday.

Lt. Drohan and the rest of the night shift at the Newport police station pitched in to get Jody Kiskaden and his family a six-night stay at a local hotel. They also bought the family food to last them for a while.

Now, you can help the family of five get back on their feet.

Newport police reported Fifth Third Bank helped set up a memorial account for anyone interested to donate to.

You can do to any Fifth Third location and donate to the "Kiskaden Family Memorial Fund."

The family is holding off on clothing, furniture and food donations until they secure housing. The account can only be accessed by the family.

"The idea is once the family has gotten their housing set up, we will sign the account off to them and anyone wishing to help, can still do so.. Knowing the money is going directly to the family," the Newport Police Department wrote on their Facebook page.

The department stressed they are not involved with any other donation accounts that may be floating around.

“I’m grateful for all of that,” Jody Kiskaden, the father, said about police officers helping his family. “When they come up there and got me out of there...I thought I was in trouble, you know. They said ‘no, we’re going to help you, come on, you aren't in trouble.’”

The former tattoo artist has also spent time in jail and is now trying to provide for his family of five. The family is growing to six soon with the mom eight months pregnant. He once asked Child Protective Services to take his kids to no avail.

Kiskaden has been trying to get his license and birth certificate so he can apply for work and start to provide for his family again. While he waits to get back into the workforce, he makes sure his kids get to school on time.

With no alarm clock, Kiskaden wakes up and gets the kids off to school.

“We’re really trying to do things right. We’re both sober, both just doing what we can. I mean, we sit in the school all day until 3:30 p.m. every day, and we make sure our kids go to school,” Kiskaden said. “[We] make sure they got clothes on their back.”

The mother, Kayla Gross can't remember the last time she had a bed to claim as her own.

"The last couple of days it's been, it's really seems like the best days of my life," she said.

Gross told FOX19 NOW that she tried to go to a shelter but the family as a whole was turned away.

"I have to keep my family together that's all that we have is each other," she said.

The Welcome House is now working to reach out to the family to help them find a permanent home.

"Unfortunately there are not enough options for families that are in this situation especially in the northern Kentucky area," said Director of Income and Benefits Justin Beale. "We want to make sure that they're connected where they can afford an apartment on their own or a house of their own moving forward."

The family is now hoping they can find a place to call their own before their baby girl is born.

"My dream honestly is just for my kids to be happy...that's all I want," said Gross.

The baby is due on March 7.

The family said they want to thank everyone for all of the donations that they have received.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.