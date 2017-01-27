Brown Co. man pleads guilty to trafficking heroin

A Brown County man accused of being a major heroin dealer pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking heroin on Friday.

Joseph R. Stein, 36, was identified following an investigation with the Ohio State Highway Patrol as a major heroin trafficker in Brown County. After a several months’ investigation he was arrested and charged.

Joseph R. Stein was sentenced to 5 years per charge, to run consecutively, along with a $15,000 mandatory fine.

