Joseph's Legacy rescues neglected turtles, dog

Joseph's Legacy in Butler County encountered a first this week when one of their volunteers discovered a pet owner was going to leave their two turtles and a dog behind when they moved.

"You don't have to let animals live in filth and bad conditions just because you don't want to take care of them or don't know how to take care of them," Coordinator Krista Snyder said.

The animals were in in poor health and about to be left to fend for themselves as their previous owners planned to leave them behind when they moved, until a Joseph's Legacy volunteer heard about it.

"The person wasn't able to walk away and just let these animals just sit here in this house and who knows who is going to find them… if at all," Snyder said.

One turtle is missing a foot, and both have soft shells.

"The yellow belly has an overgrown beak, which is usually caused by over feeding protein or not having anything to grind their beak on," Lincoln Nelson, reptile expert at Joseph's Legacy said.

These turtles are smaller than the ones you see in stores because it's illegal to buy and sell turtles smaller than four inches in length, which means if they were bought by their previous owners, it was done illegally.

The neglect didn't end with the reptiles.

"She (the dog) was extremely matted, she had about a years worth of mats and dreads," Nelson said.

Ali could barely see before her recent haircut, she's already been adopted, but medical attention is on the way for the slider turtles as they work their way back to health.

For more information on the turtles, visit the Joseph's Legacy website.

