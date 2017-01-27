CrimeStoppers reward up to $12K for info on killing of 9-year-old

As police continue to hunt for who killed 9-year-old Alexandrea Thompson, the total reward money from CrimeStoppers for information leading to an arrest sits around $12,000.

The tragic death of "Sissy" has shaken the community as her family and many others want answers. Many are hoping answers begin to come in.

"We collect information and give it to the police. Last year those tips helped police solve 295 crimes. 12 of those were homicides... so we are pretty successful," Gene Ferrara, head of CrimeStoppers said.

In 2016, CrimeStoppers received over 3,000 tips that led to 183 people being arrested.

Last year, they approved nearly $80,000 dollars, which was paid out to tipsters calling in anonymously.

Once you call into CrimeStoppers, you get a code number. If police file charges resulting from your information, you get reward money.

"Then you go in and give them that code number and they will give you an envelope with cash in it. Then you walk out the door and nobody knows who you are," Ferrara said.

Ferrara said they get their reward money from donations, and while some may ask why they rewards aren't bigger, he said there is no evidence that a larger reward leads to more tips.

"CrimeStoppers is not tax payer funded, it gets its money through donations," he said.

If you have any information on the death of 9-year-old Alexandrea Thompson, call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

