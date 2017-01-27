Graffiti costs taxpayers thousands for cleanup each year

Ohio Department of Transportation officials said they usually spend $17,000 dollars a year to remove graffiti on their Hamilton County infrastructure - that's $17,000 taxpayer dollars.

"That's taxpayer dollars. That's money that can go into building roads, bridges, improving safety for motorists," Brian Cunningham with ODOT said.

Several new and almost finished ODOT projects have become canvases lately. The new Hopple Street interchange on I-75 is tagged with huge black letters.

"It's a nuisance. It's an irritant. We would prefer people not do that. It's a selfish act because the roadways are built for the public to use," Cunningham said.

Crews have to fight the problem by covering it up with paint.

ODOT is also working on new ways to make it easier to erase the graffiti.

"We would appreciate it if they would leave it alone and find somewhere else to express their artistic capabilities," Cunningham said.

Keep Cincinnati Beautiful allows you to report when you spot graffiti, and you can also volunteer to remove it.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.