Police investigating Finneytown home invasion

Springfield Township police are investigating a home invasion that happened Friday evening.

According to police, they responded around 6:30 p.m. for the report of a robbery on Winton Road across the street from Whitaker Elementary.

Police said the victims stated there were three suspects that forced their way into the house and demanded property. When nothing was given, the suspects fled on foot.

Officers attempted to track the suspects with a K9, but were unsuccessful.

Police said, officers learned on member of the household made a post on social media with undisclosed property, and believe that's when the suspects responded to it.

The first suspect is described as a black male, unknown age, wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and white gym shoes. The second and third suspect were wearing dark clothing and had on masks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Township Police Department at 513-729-1300.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story.

