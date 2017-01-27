1 injured after shooting in Covington - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

1 injured after shooting in Covington

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) -

Covington police are investigating after a person was shot and injured in Covington Friday night.

Police said the victim was rushed to UC Medical Center around 8 p.m.

The shooting happened in the City Heights district. 

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Police have not released any information on suspects.

