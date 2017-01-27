1 injured after shooting in Covington

Covington police are investigating after a person was shot and injured in Covington Friday night.
Police said the victim was rushed to UC Medical Center around 8 p.m.
The shooting happened in the City Heights district.
The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.
Police have not released any information on suspects.
Stay with FOX19 NOW for more information on this developing story.
