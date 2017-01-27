Snow to slow travel on Sunday

After a substantial quiet stretch, we’re looking at our best snow chance since the beginning of January. While this won’t be a crippling snow event by any means, it does look to be more of an inconvenience than anything we’ve seen lately.



Snow flurries will return to the Tri-State late Saturday evening. Flurries will linger through the morning Sunday. We do not anticipate any problems during this period.



As we get into Sunday afternoon, flurries will transition to more substantial snow showers. It looks like the most widespread and heaviest snow will fall from late Sunday afternoon through early Sunday evening. During this period, visibility will be reduced and untreated roads will become snow covered with temperatures at or below freezing. You don’t have to avoid travel completely, but if you do venture out, drive slower and increase your following

distance. You won’t be able to see as far out your windshield as usual and there will be slick spots.



Snowfall totals will range from 0.5 inches to 1.5 inches. Due to the scattered nature of these snow showers, it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly where the biggest totals will be. In general though, the smaller totals will be to the northwest of Cincinnati with the larger totals more likely to be found to the southeast.



Snow showers will end late Sunday evening and all flurries should come to an end overnight. Right now, it appears snow will not be falling for the Monday morning drive, but snow covered roads will still be possible. We’ll have to watch out for some slick spots on ramps, overpasses, bridges, secondary, and neighborhood roads. Primary roads and interstates will likely be ok.



