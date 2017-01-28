East Westwood homicide victim identified

Cincinnati Police were investigating a homicide Saturday morning.

Officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Weron Lane around 2:30 a.m.

Police have identified the victim as Corrye Barwick, Jr., 20.

No other details were released.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.

