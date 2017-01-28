Showers taper, cooler temps arrive

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are tapering off as cooler temperatures and windy conditions move in.

We will be dry this afternoon into the evening, but chillier and extremely windy

Thermometers are hovering in the upper 50s as winds pick up.

Winds will range 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 30 mph or higher.

Our high temperature will reach 67, well below the high of 81 degrees recorded Sunday at Cincinnnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

A passing shower will be possible tonight, but we will be mainly dry.

The low will fall to 47 degrees.

Tuesday will be dry and sunny with a high a of 65.

Our next chance for rain showers will arrive late Wednesday into Thursday.

