Patchy, dense fog for morning drive

Patchy, dense fog is shrouding parts of northern Kentucky early Wednesday.

Visibility is at a half mile at Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport.

The fog is worse closer to the Interstate I-71/75 split and it could get slightly worse before it begins to lift between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Otherwise, we're off to a cloudy start with low temperatures around 56 degrees.

There's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorm after noon.

The high temperature will reach 76 under partly cloudy skies.

Thunderstorm chances will increase this evening and overnight into Thursday.

Rain could be heavy at times.

The low temperature will sink to 59.

More rain and thunderstorm chances will stick around through Friday, but we will start to dry out Friday afternoon.

The high temperature will push to 74 degrees Thursday.

Thermometers will tumble back into the upper 60s for Friday.

This weekend looks great with lots of sunshine.

High temperatures will return to the low 70s Saturday and rise into the upper 70s for Mother's Day on Sunday.

