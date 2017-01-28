Partly sunny, cool ahead of rain

Wednesday is our last dry day before rain moves in as the work week draws to a close.

The high temperature will climb to 60 degrees under partly sunny skies.

Rain should start falling around midnight.

The overnight low will be 51.

Showers will linger through Thursday with heavy downpours at times.

The high will be 61.

More rain is in the forecast to start your weekend Friday.

The mercury will struggle to reach the upper 50s.

Showers are likely again Friday night into Saturday morning as lows dip to 41.

The rain will finally taper Saturday afternoon, but it will remain cooler than normal for this time of year.

The high will only reach 59.

You might want to turn the heat back Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Lows are expected to plunge to 39.

The chilly air will finally move out Sunday,

Expect lots of sunshine as thermometers push to 61 degrees.

The dry trend will stick around going into the work week Monday.

Daytime highs will remain in the mid-60s with crisp overnight lows in the 40s.

