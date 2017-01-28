Shower activity to end before Wednesday commute

After a wet morning with heavy rains in many areas - 1.31" at FOX19 NOW - we are in for scattered showers this evening.

The shower activity will end before the Wednesday morning commute then Wednesday will be dry into afternoon.

Wednesday evening the rain will increase in coverage and become heavier. After 11 p.m. rain will become heavy at times and there is the chance of a few severe thunderstorms.

After Tuesday's rain there is also a fair chance of some localized flash flooding.

Thursday could see some additional heavy rain and a strong to severe thunderstorm cell or two. Friday the rain will wind down setting us up for a dry weekend.

