Zoo: Baby hippo is making progress

An active shooter in Dallas has shot a Dallas Fire and Rescue paramedic. Police have a house surrounded.Full Story >
An active shooter in Dallas has shot a Dallas Fire and Rescue paramedic. Police have a house surrounded.Full Story >
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.Full Story >
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.Full Story >
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.Full Story >
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.Full Story >
Police tweeted a person is in custody.Full Story >
Police tweeted a person is in custody.Full Story >
A year after the accident, the girl has had two head surgeries, three skin grafts, one eye surgery and 28 blood transfusions.Full Story >
A year after the accident, the girl has had two head surgeries, three skin grafts, one eye surgery and 28 blood transfusions.Full Story >