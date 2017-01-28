Zoo: Baby hippo is making progress

The hippo born six weeks early is "making progress toward standing."

Cincinnati Zoo officials said the four-day-old hippo has gained almost four pounds since birth, but she's still about 20 lbs. under the low end of a normal birth weight for a Nile hippo.

Nursery and animal care staff are with the baby 24 hours a day.

"They are making sure she gets plenty of rest and packing awake time with activities that will stimulate muscles and build strength," reads a statement from the zoo.

The hippo is now starting to support her weight for a few seconds at a time.

In order for the animal to be returned to her mother, she must be able to stand on her own in order to nurse.

