Zoo: Baby hippo is making progress - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Zoo: Baby hippo is making progress

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
(Cincinnati Zoo) (Cincinnati Zoo)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The hippo born six weeks early is "making progress toward standing."

Cincinnati Zoo officials said the four-day-old hippo has gained almost four pounds since birth, but she's still about 20 lbs. under the low end of a normal birth weight for a Nile hippo.

Nursery and animal care staff are with the baby 24 hours a day. 

"They are making sure she gets plenty of rest and packing awake time with activities that will stimulate muscles and build strength," reads a statement from the zoo.

The hippo is now starting to support her weight for a few seconds at a time.

In order for the animal to be returned to her mother, she must be able to stand on her own in order to nurse.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly