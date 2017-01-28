9 people displaced in Walnut Hills apartment fire

Firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment building Saturday morning.

Crews were called to 350 Warner Street around 11:15 a.m. Following the initial report, it was upgraded to a three-alarm fire, due to the number of residents in the building.

Some of the apartment units were evacuated. Others were advised to shelter in place.

The bulk of the fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes, but crews had to open up the walls on the upper floors to keep the fire from spread. All flames were out within 90 minutes.

No one was hurt.

Seven adults and two children were displaced. The Red Cross was called to the scene to help the victims.

Firefighters said smoke detectors were operating at the time of the fire.

Damage was estimated at $40,000.

The cause remains under investigation.

