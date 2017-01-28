Final goodbyes Saturday for slain 9-year-old

The 9-year-old girl killed in a double shooting was laid to rest Saturday.

Family and friends said their final goodbyes to Alexandrea "Sissy" Thompson. A visitation and memorial service were held at Spring Grove Cemetery.

The child and her father were shot inside a home in the 2200 block of Burnet Avenue in Mt. Auburn on Jan. 18, according to homicide investigators.

Police have not released a possible motive or said if the victims knew their attackers. Three men were seen fleeing the home after the shooting, police said last week.

There is now a reward totalling $12,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

