Woman killed in Middletown crash

A woman is dead following a crash early Sunday morning in Butler County.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. on N. University Boulevard at Manchester Avenue.

Rita Matthews, 62, was driving southbound on University Blvd., when she left the road and struck a curb, overturning the car, according to the Hamilton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Investigators said Matthew was thrown from the car and became trapped under her vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Matthews was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and alcohol is believed to be a factor, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

