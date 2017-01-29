I-75 NB near Lockland split reopens after crash

The northbound lanes of I-75 were briefly shut down at the 12.1 mile marker Sunday morning.

Crews were called to reports of a minivan overturned around 7:30 a.m.

An officer on scene said the driver may have had a medical emergency prior to the crash. Dispatchers said the driver was trapped and not responding.

The highway was back open just before 8:15 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

