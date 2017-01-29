Reds Caravan makes final stop today

The Cincinnati Reds Caravan was set to make its final fan stop Sunday.

The multi-state tour ends at the Florence Mall.

Doors open at 9 a.m. with a Q&A beginning at 11 a.m. in the center court area.

Current Reds players will sign autographs from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. and the minor league players and Reds alumni will pose for photos with fans.

Who will be there:

Major League:

• Bryan Price - manager

• Tim Adleman - pitcher

• Tucker Barnhart - catcher

• Scott Schebler - outfielder

• Drew Storen – pitcher

Minor League:

• Blake Trahan - infielder

• Sal Romano - pitcher

• Chris Okey - catcher

• Shed Long – infielder

Reds Hall of Famers and alumni:

• Eric Davis

• Tom Browning

• Chris Welsh

• Jeff Brantley

• Corky Miller

• Dmitri Young

Reds executives:

• Bob Castellini - President & CEO

• Dick Williams - General Manager & President of Baseball Operations

The event is free and open to the public.

Go here for more information.

