Reds Caravan makes final stop today

FLORENCE, KY (FOX19) -

The Cincinnati Reds Caravan was set to make its final fan stop Sunday.

The multi-state tour ends at the Florence Mall.

Doors open at 9 a.m. with a Q&A beginning at 11 a.m. in the center court area.

Current Reds players will sign autographs from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. and the minor league players and Reds alumni will pose for photos with fans.

Who will be there: 

Major League:
  • Bryan Price - manager
  • Tim Adleman - pitcher
  • Tucker Barnhart - catcher
  • Scott Schebler - outfielder
  • Drew Storen – pitcher

Minor League:
  • Blake Trahan - infielder
  • Sal Romano - pitcher
  • Chris Okey - catcher
  • Shed Long – infielder

Reds Hall of Famers and alumni:
  • Eric Davis
  • Tom Browning
  • Chris Welsh
  • Jeff Brantley
  • Corky Miller
  • Dmitri Young

Reds executives:
  • Bob Castellini - President & CEO
  • Dick Williams - General Manager & President of Baseball Operations

The event is free and open to the public. 

Go here for more information.

