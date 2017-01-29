Police: Alcohol suspected in deadly Franklin Township crash

A Middletown woman has died following a single-car crash Saturday afternoon.

It happened just before 2 p.m. on Union Road, just north of Moreland Drive.

Carolyn Robinson, 57, lost control and left the road, swiping a tree and striking another tree, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

She was taken to Atrium Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators said Robinson was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash, and alcohol appears to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.