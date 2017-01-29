Police: Alcohol suspected in deadly Franklin Township crash - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Police: Alcohol suspected in deadly Franklin Township crash

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

A Middletown woman has died following a single-car crash Saturday afternoon.

It happened just before 2 p.m. on Union Road, just north of Moreland Drive.

Carolyn Robinson, 57, lost control and left the road, swiping a tree and striking another tree, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

She was taken to Atrium Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators said Robinson was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash, and alcohol appears to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

