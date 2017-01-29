Police: 3 children hurt when van crashes into bus

Three children and one adult were hurt after police said a driver rear-ended a Metro bus.

It happened in the 6100 block of Hamilton Avenue around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Cincinnati Police said Vincent Hillman, 55, was driving a minivan when he struck the back of a Queen City Metro bus.

Three children, ages 7, 8, and 9, were not wearing seat belts, according to investigators. All three were taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital. Two of the children remained in serious condition Sunday morning. The other child was treated and released.

An adult passenger in the minivan was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with minor injuries.

Hillman was not hurt. Investigators believe he was speeding at the time of the crash.

There were no injuries on the bus.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit at (513) 352-2514.

