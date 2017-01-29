14-year-old girl with autism has birthday party to remember

Some us have a lot of birthday wishes.

But one local girl simply wanted people to show up to her party.

And Kassidy Cleaver's request was finally granted on her 14th birthday.

We first introduced you to the then 13-year-old last month. All the teen wanted was for people to show up at her birthday party.

Last year, her mom said Kassidy waited about two hours at Chuck-E-Cheese hoping some kids would show up, but they never did. And that's happened before.

Kassidy said she was starting to think no one shows because of her medical condition. She's been diagnosed with autism, according to her mother.

But after our story aired about the teen's wish, the group Giving Without Boundaries began planning a party for Kassidy.

It was held at the Middletown Skateway Saturday.

"This has become a community thing, started out with a little girl who had a dream and we made it come true," said Leah Allen, with Giving Without Boundaries.

Kassidy was all smiles as people from over help to celebrate her 14th birthday.

"We had the Temple Knights here, we had the University of Cincinnati police department," said Keith Cleaver.

Kassidy said she enjoyed her special day, but she wasn't the only one.

"It feels great, I getting ready to cry right now," said Niki Svarda. "It's just touching that people really do care. I really hope that Kassidy is happy."

