Red Cross helping Price Hill fire victims

The Red Cross is assisting four adults displaced by a fire Saturday night.

Crews were called to the 4000 block of W. 8th Street around 10:45 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find flames in the attic space above an upstairs apartment.

They were able to access the fire through a scuttle hole and quickly knocked down the flames.

Officials believe the cause was electrical in nature.

Everyone made it out safely.

No one was hurt.

Four adults displaced by the fire are being helped by the Red Cross. The other occupants were staying with family until repairs could be made.

