WATCH: Baby hippo does water therapy at Cincinnati Zoo

The premature Nile hippo born at the Cincinnati Zoo continues to improve.

According to the latest social media post by the zoo, the five-day-old hippo slept well overnight and was doing well in the pool Sunday morning.

"Her care team has been supporting her with pool noodles in the water to help with balance," reads the latest update. "She was able to stand without the noodles, holding her own weight, and even dipped her face under water and blew bubbles."

The hippo is also now able to hold its head up and can move its tongue.

The six-week premature calf is still struggling with bottle feeding, but is doing better.

The hippo cannot yet stand on its own, but must be able to do so in order to return to its mother.

You can track the hippo's progress here.

