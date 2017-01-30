Delta systems return to normal, some flight cancellations linger

Delta Airlines said its flights are returning to normal but some cancellations are lingering after a systems outage grounded about 150 flights and caused several delays Sunday night.

A few flights in and out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron are impacted by the outage Monday morning, according to www.flightview.com.

Be sure to check your flight status before heading to the airport.

“I want to apologize to all of our customers who have been impacted by this frustrating situation,” said Delta's chief executive officer, Ed Bastian, in a prepared statement Sunday night.

“This type of disruption is not acceptable to the Delta family who prides itself on reliability and customer service. I also want to thank our employees who are working tirelessly to accommodate our customers.”

Approximately 80 flights scheduled for today have been canceled with additional cancellations possible. — Delta (@Delta) January 30, 2017

Customers traveling today should check their flight status at https://t.co/yQj0bzerMw and the Fly Delta App. — Delta (@Delta) January 30, 2017

Not all delays and cancellations are being reflected on Delta systems, including delta.com, the Fly Delta App, airport information screens or through our Reservations agents, he said.

Some customers are experiencing delays upon landing, particularly at Delta’s hub airports.

A waiver has been issued for travel scheduled on Monday and Tuesday for re-booking by Friday.

Unaccompanied minors will not be accepted for flights through noon Eastern Standard Time on Monday.

