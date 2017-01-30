Right lane on SB-71 closing Downtown Monday night

The right lane on southbound Interstate 71 near the Lytle Tunnel will close Downtown Monday night until early Tuesday.

Pavement work is requiring state transportation officials to block the lane from north of the I-471 south ramp to the Lytle Tunnel from 8 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Arrow boards and/or signs will be in place to alert motorists, who are asked to slow down and watch for stopped traffic in the construction zone.

Work is weather permitting.

Construction has been ongoing in the area since last year.

Crews launched a project to rebuild bridge decks on both sides of I-71 just north of the Lytle Tunnel.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.