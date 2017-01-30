Light snow brings school delays, closings. Check the latest list in our app

Several school districts are operating on delays or closures Monday morning due to overnight snow.

Schools in the city of Lebanon and Boone, Campbell and Switzerland counties are all on two-hour delays. Grant, Pendleton and Owen county schools are shut down.

Most areas saw anywhere from a trace amount to a half inch or an inch of snow, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

So far, no major problems are reported on our roads.

